Biz / Tech

Tech companies partner with universities to train the next wave of talent

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:55 UTC+8, 2021-12-13       0
Academics and industry experts called for new training formats for talent in the artificial intelligence field to better fit with the latest industry shifts and development trends.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:55 UTC+8, 2021-12-13       0

Academics and industry experts called for new training formats for talent in the artificial intelligence field to better fit with the latest industry shifts and development trends as AI-backed industry applications increase steadily.

There is an increasing trend of integration between industry applications and artificial intelligence, said Baidu Chief Technology Officer Wang Haifeng. On the other hand, it's becoming easier for developers to build AI-based applications with ready-to-use modules.

A dozen of small and medium developers were given an innovation breakthrough award for their AI applications based on the deep-learning platform. The awards were delivered by Ni Qianlong, vice president of the Shanghai Association for Science and Technology and Baidu's Vice President Wu Tian at Baidu's deep-learning developer conference, titled Wave Summit.

"We welcome industry experts and engineers to become lecturers at our university to help with the training of AI talent," Xie Shaorong, dean at the School of Computer Engineering and Science at Shanghai University, said during a panel discussion at the summit.

Baidu's open-source deep-learning platform PaddlePaddle announced it has brought together over 4 million developers and accumulated more than 476,000 deep learning models to fuel domestic AI development.

"Combining research and academic studies with real product design and coding processes to help students gain hands-on experience is also essential for AI companies' partnerships with colleges," commented Zhou Aimin, deputy director of the Institute of AI Education and vice dean at the School of Computer Science and Technology at East China Normal University.

Luo Xinmin, vice dean at the School of Information and Communications Engineering of Xi'an Jiaotong University, said it has started to collaborate with tech giants like Baidu, Huawei, ZTE and 360 to educate college students and has built curricula and training programs specific to the field.

This July, Baidu's PaddlePaddle unveiled its public technology sharing platform in the Pudong New Area to empower local research institutions.

It aims to establish at least 15 such deep learning application sharing centers in the future through partnerships with regional government authorities to co-build AI models and tools and utilize the newest and best practices to attract more developers from all types of industries.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong
ZTE
Baidu
Huawei
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     