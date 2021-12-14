China Mobile to issue IPO as the decade's biggest one in China

China Mobile will release its initial public offering and online subscription next week on the Shanghai main stock market board, making it the biggest Chinese IPO of the decade.

After being delisted in the US market, the three Chinese carriers will "reunite" in the domestic market with the domestic listing of China Mobile, the world's biggest mobile carrier with almost 1 billion users, analysts said.

On Tuesday, China Mobile announced its latest IPO plan. It has been approved to be listed on the Shanghai exchange with the issuance of 846 million shares, accounting for 3.97 percent of its total shares. It will start online subscriptions for retail investors on December 22.

The carrier didn't mention detailed IPO pricing and listing dates, but based on online subscription dates, it is expected to open in December.

China Mobile's IPO size is expected to hit 56 billion yuan (US$8.75 billion), higher than China Telecom's 53.7 billion yuan and SMIC's 53.2 billion yuan. It comes in behind the Agricultural Bank of China's IPO of 68.5 billion yuan in 2010.

China Mobile will use the proceeds on network construction, especially 5G. By 2022, China Mobile's 5G networks will cover the entire nation, China Mobile chairman Yang Jie said recently.

China Mobile has over 20,000 patents with an advanced patent pool of telecommunications (5G), digital certification, and information and data recommendation. The company's technologies also cover video and image processing and facial recognition, said PatSnap, a patent analysis and consulting firm.

In the first nine months, the HK-listed China Mobile posted a revenue of 648.6 billion yuan, marking a 12.9 percent growth from a year ago. It expected the 2021 final revenue numbers to grow 11 percent to up 852.6 billion yuan.

By September, China Mobile had 956 million users, much higher than China Telecom's 370 million users and China Unicom's 316 million users.

The IPO will help China Mobile develop and invest in sectors like 5G, cloud technology, and the Internet of Things.

China Mobile, along with other China's biggest tech and telecom firms, listed their shares on US stock markets in the early 2000s as they sought access to more funding, but since then the political tide has turned.

In May, China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom were asked by US authorities to delist from the American market. China Telecom and China Mobile's domestic pivots are designed to neutralize the impact of that delisting.

In August, China Telecom surged almost 35 percent on its first trading day on the Shanghai stock market.

China Mobile has more competitive advantages compared with China Telecom. Meanwhile, domestic investors are more familiar with the carrier, which may push up its share price in the Shanghai market.