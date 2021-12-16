Biz / Tech

New chips to make smartphones smarter, more powerful

MediaTek, whose chips are adopted in every two of five smartphones worldwide, released its next-generation mobile phone chip on Thursday.
Improvements on artificial intelligence calculation and energy efficiency and ray-tracing for image and video optimization will turn into reality in new smartphones next year, chip designer MediaTek said on Thursday.

The company's chips are adopted in every two of five smartphones worldwide.

In the first quarter next year, brands, including OPPO, Vivo, Redmi and Honor, will launch new phones with Dimensity 9000 mobile chip, which was released by MediaTek on Thursday.

The new mobile chip features improvements on 5G connection, energy efficiency with advanced 4 nanometer technology and AI-powered ray tracing feature, which is now available in computers only.

The new chip will help MediaTek grab more market share in China and globally, the company's general manager Chen Guanzhou said in an online conference.

Currently, MediaTek boasts about 40 percent market share in China and globally.

The mobile chip market also has players like Qualcomm, Huawei and Samsung. Qualcomm launched its next-generation mobile platform earlier this month, with improvements on connectivity, photography, AI, gaming, sound and security experiences.

With the development of chip technology, AI is being more widely used in mobile devices, which improves energy consumption and fuels new functions like mobile-end ray tracing. The "ray" in game and video requires rendering calculation capacity and professional algorithms, also meaning advanced mobile chips, experts said.

Independent AI processor penetration in smartphones will hit 75 percent in 2023, triple the 2020 level, according to researcher Counterpoint.

The Dimensity 9000 can also be adopted in various mobile devices in tablets, laptops and industrial sectors, Chen added.

Ti Gong

MediaTek experts talked about the company's new mobile chip, which will be adopted in new smartphones in the first quarter of 2022.

