Baidu goes into metaverse with new product

The search engine and artificial intelligence service giant is the latest Chinese digital major to launch a metaverse product for virtual interaction between web users and gamers.

Baidu held its annual developers' Baidu Create on Monday in the virtual world of its metaverse app, XiRang (Land of Hope).



The platform, accessible for iPhone, Windows desktops and virtual goggle users, is expected to become an infrastructure platform for a metaverse and incorporate functions such as gaming, entertainment, education, advertising, conferences and exhibitions.

Co-Founder and CEO of Baidu Robin Li said its joint venture Jidu with automaker Zhejiang Geely Holdings is expected to roll out the concept robotic vehicle in the first half next year and it's expected to go into commercial production in 2023.



The unveiling of the first digital avatar creation tool through Baidu's Xi Ling intelligent cloud service also marked the opening of XiRang to third party developers.



Other gamers and digital players are also taking metaverse.

NetEase and Baidu have already applied for metaverse-related trademarks as they seek to lay the groundwork for this type of service.