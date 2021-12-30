Biz / Tech

SenseTime makes strong debut on Hong Kong Exchange

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:00 UTC+8, 2021-12-30       0
The 'AI dragon' closed up 7.3 percent on its first day of trading. It is one of the biggest listed artificial intelligence firms in Asia.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:00 UTC+8, 2021-12-30       0
SenseTime makes strong debut on Hong Kong Exchange
Ti Gong

Chinese artificial intelligence firm SenseTime rose strongly on its first trading day in Hong Kong on Thursday, despite facing a recent US investment ban.

SenseTime jumped 7.3 percent to close at HK$4.13 (US64.5 cents), with a 23 percent intraday high, during its debut.

It raised about HK$6 billion through the initial public offering, which makes it one of the biggest listed AI firms in Asia. The company is the first of "four AI Dragons" of China – the others are Yitu, CloudWalk and Megvii – to list.

This month, the US Department of the Treasury added SenseTime to an investment blocked list as a "Chinese military-industrial complex company."

After a short delay, SenseTime relaunched its IPO last week, retaining the original price range and proceeds.

The strong debut shows industry and investor confidence in AI, industry insiders said.

"SenseTime firmly believes that the incremental value of AI is to boost development of various industries and makes the society inclusive and fair," Xu Li, SenseTime's chief executive, said in the online bell-ringing ceremony on Thursday.

Shanghai and Hong Kong are the twin cities of most importance for his growth and career development, said Xu, a graduate of Shanghai's Jiao Tong University. Shanghai is the headquarters of SenseTime China.

SenseTime's core businesses include AI for the retail, urban management, health care and automotive sectors.

After the US ban, SenseTime adapted its list of updated cornerstone institutional investors. They include the Shanghai AI Investment Fund, Shanghai Guosheng Group, SAIC Group and Guotai Junan Securities.

"The (US) accusations are unfounded and reflect a fundamental misunderstanding. We regret to have been caught in the middle of geopolitical disputes," SenseTime said after the ban was announced.

As a software company, SenseTime is "committed to promoting the sustainable, responsible and ethical use of AI."

Other Chinese "AI-dragon" firms have applied to list on the Shanghai STAR Market.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     