Biz / Tech

Las Vegas tech fair kicks off despite virus surge

AFP
  21:17 UTC+8, 2022-01-05       0
The Consumer Electronics Show threw open its doors to thousands yesterday in Las Vegas, Nevada, despite surging COVID-19 cases in the United States.
AFP
  21:17 UTC+8, 2022-01-05       0
Las Vegas tech fair kicks off despite virus surge
Reuters

People walk through the lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center ahead of the start of CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Monday.

The Consumer Electronics Show threw open its doors to thousands yesterday in Las Vegas, Nevada, despite surging COVID-19 cases in the United States, as one of the world's largest trade fairs tries to get back to business.

After a series of high-profile companies like Amazon and Google canceled over the climbing coronavirus risk, the return of the in-person convention was cast in doubt.

But organizers imposed vaccine and mask requirements and insisted the show – with its mix of journalists, entrepreneurs and tech lovers from around the world – had to go on.

"Despite a few well-publicized cancellations amongst our exhibitors, we have over 2,200 exhibitors here at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, and all of them are counting on us to move forward," Steve Koenig, a vice president of the group that runs the convention.

"Why? Well, because these businesses are looking for investors, they're looking for partners, they're looking to conduct business," he added.

Some health experts have voiced caution that people may not universally respect the mask mandate, and noted that daily testing would be a useful tool to keep the spread in check.

The event has been cut back by a day to end tomorrow, and the scale of the show has been sharply reduced with fewer than half the roughly 4,500 exhibitors that turned up for the last in-person event in 2020 – just before pandemic lockdowns hit the United States.

Badge-wearing attendees pulling suitcases began trickling in on Tuesday, some with a bit of trepidation.

"We are concerned and worried given the situation and the spike in the cases," said exhibitor Bhavya Gohil, who added he was vaccinated and that the organizers' precautions were reassuring. "But definitely yes, we are still worried of what could be the outcome."

The show is held in a hybrid format, in person but also online, using software developed by Web Summit, a European technology conference.

"There's no walking, there's no noise, there's no distractions," according to Paddy Cosgrave, the founder of Web Summit.

"But I don't personally believe that you can mimic online the quality of an actual in-person, human-to-human interaction," he added.

Despite a thinner crowd, the show floor will still hold companies hawking everything from quirky gadgets to technology aimed at humanity's deepest concerns.

One of the top items on the menu for the 2022 edition is transportation, increasingly electric and autonomous.

Space-related technologies are making a strong entry, after a year that saw peaking interest in space tourism and the development of satellite Internet.

And of course, the metaverse is on everyone's mind, although its definition remains fluid at this stage.

The concept refers to the emergence of a world where digital and real worlds are combined, which humans will access via augmented and virtual reality equipment.

Born out of science fiction, it has become one of tech's hottest topics since Facebook announced colossal investments in this field and renamed itself Meta.

But for now, the industry is focused on more immediate challenges, such as global chip shortages and supply delays, which are delaying new product launches.

Deals and business are, not surprisingly, top of the mind for those who have decided they had to attend CES in person.

"I do think that people are still going to want to do business and this is a show where a lot of business gets done," said exhibitor Vanessa Camones. "A lot of people don't want to lose that opportunity."

Source: AFP   Editor: Shi Jingyun
Google
Facebook
Amazon
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     