China Unicom says no 'specific facts or due process' behind US ban

The US FCC decided to revoke China Unicom Americas' authority to provide telecom services in the United States late last month.
China Unicom said on Thursday that the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) made its decision to revoke a license for China Unicom Americas without any due process or listing any specific facts.

On February 2 local time, China Unicom's US unit received the order from the US FCC to revoke the section 214 authority of China Unicom Americas, said China Unicom in a statement on its website.

The statement said that China Unicom Americas has always operated in accordance with US laws and regulations, and over the past 20 years, it has provided customers with global comprehensive telecommunications services and solutions, and has become a trusted partner of its customers.

China Unicom Americas will actively safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the company and its customers, the statement said, adding that China Unicom will closely follow the development of the situation.

