Biz / Tech

Chip giant AMD finally acquires Xilinx, for US$50b

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:35 UTC+8, 2022-02-15       0
The deal, originally announced in October, 2020 – and then worth US$35 billion before the share price increased – reshapes the global chip market.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:35 UTC+8, 2022-02-15       0

AMD has finally sealed its acquisition of chip company Xilinx in a record US$50 billion all-stock deal after conditional Chinese regulatory approval, the global chip giant said on Tuesday.

The deal, originally announced in October, 2020 – and then worth US$35 billion before the share price increased – reshapes the global chip market.

Xilinx shareholders received 1.7234 shares of AMD common stock and cash for every share they sold.

Xilinx is an industry-leading provider of Field Programmable Gate Array circuits and adaptive Systems on Chips technologies.

"Artificial intelligence engines and software expertise enable AMD to offer the strongest portfolio of high-performance and adaptive computing solutions in the industry," said AMD President and CEO Lisa Su.

It's an approximately US$135 billion market opportunity as AMD moves across the cloud, edge and intelligent devices, the company said.

Former Xilinx CEO Victor Peng will join AMD as president of the newly formed Adaptive and Embedded Computing Group.

Xilinx has over 8,000 patents globally, mainly in the United States but also in several strategic regions including Europe, China and Japan, according to patent research firm PatSnap.

AMD ranks alongside Intel as a global CPU chipmaker and NVIDIA in graphic computing chips.

In January, Chinese regulators approved the deal with conditions which ban AMD and Xilinx from forcing tie-in sales of products or discrimination against customers over their product purchases.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Xilinx
NVIDIA
Intel
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     