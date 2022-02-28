Biz / Tech

Huawei releases smart products including 2-in-1 device to rival Kindle

The product releases help Huawei diversify its business and relieve the influence of American technology sanctions, which have adversely affected its business and supply chain.
Huawei Technologies has launched MatePad Paper, with both e-book and tablet functions, a new competition to Amazon's Kindle, the tech giant said in a smart office release conference.

In addition to the 2-in-1 device, Huawei launched several new devices, including laptops, tablets and wireless printers, during a pre-event to the Mobile World Congress, the world's biggest telecommunications event that kicked off on Monday.

The product releases help Huawei diversify its business and relieve the influence of American technology sanctions, which have adversely affected the company's business and supply chain, analysts said.

The MatePad Paper features a 10.3-inch e-ink display to offer a "paper-like reading and writing" experience. It also features a stylus pencil for note taking, multitasking and collaboration with other devices through Huawei's HarmonyOS 2 system.

Ti Gong

Richard Yu, chief executive of Huawei's Consumer Business Unit, released the new Huawei MatePad Paper, a 2-in-1 device with an e-book reading function.

By comparison, Kindle devices have a 7-inch display and limited business and collaboration functions. The MatePad Paper will be priced of 449 euros (US$556).

In the next decade, Huawei's devices will extend to areas such as smart homes, healthcare, transportation, offices and digital entertainment. The company's products currently have 580 million global users and 4.5 million application developers, said Richard Yu, chief executive of Huawei's Consumer Business Unit.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Huawei
Special Reports
