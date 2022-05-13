Free online tools help enterprises resume work

State-owned companies, publicly traded firms, and tech giants are allowing access to software and web tools for free to help small and medium businesses resume work and production.

Shanghai organizations, especially small and medium businesses, can access a set of free software and online tools to assist them in restarting work and production while dealing with the pandemic, the city's industry regulator announced on Friday.

A list issued today includes 65 software and web solutions developed by over 50 companies. According to the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization, they are all free.



They include remote work conference meeting tools, a WeChat mini-program for quickly displaying antigen test results, cloud solutions that help public utility networks run more efficiently, and supply chain platforms with information on backup suppliers and transportation methods.



Most software and tools are made for businesses. These include technologies for networks, apps, supply chains, management, and the cloud.



People can upload antigen test results to the government-approved online mini software Yiceda, for example. It's regarded as a mandatory document, together with PCR test results, for people to return to work. Up until May 5, more than 12.6 million antigen test results had been uploaded to Yiceda and checked 1.54 billion times.



Electric company employees in Qingpu District are using the Eneplus Cloud platform to remotely monitor and analyze power-producing equipment in order to avert failure and out-of-control situations.



State-owned operators, publicly traded companies, and tech behemoths such as China Mobile, China Telecom, Huawei Cloud, Tencent, Langchao and Kingdee are among the companies offering free software and services on the list.

