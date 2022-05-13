Biz / Tech

Chinese firms release 100 percent full-display smartphones

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
Ti Gong

ZTE's new phone with real "full display" without notches.

Non-notch screens and advanced 3D sensing technologies will be widely adopted in Chinese-made smartphones this year, helping them expand in the high-end market and challenge Apple's position.

Shenzhen-listed ZTE Corp released its Axon 40 Ultra on Friday with a starting price of 4,998 yuan (US$769). It features a full-display screen without bezels, a self-developed chip and AI algorithms and improved photography.

The screen offers consumers a better experience in uses such as gaming and video, said Ni Fei, president of ZTE Mobile Devices.

Most flagship models, including the iPhone 13, still have notches – the gap between the screen and the body of the phone.

As China's biggest public telecommunications equipment maker, ZTE's terminal sales reached 100 million units in 2021, half of them with self-developed chips, Ni added.

Chinese firms release 100 percent full-display smartphones
Ti Gong

New 3D sensing, developed by Deptrum, will be used in more high-end Andorid phones.

Also recently, Chinese startup Deptrum and Shenzhen-listed Visionox released new 3D sensing technology, which supports non-notch display, 3D facial unlocking for dark environments and improved photography features for Android phones.

It's an independent laser sensing technology different from Apple's VCSEL (Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser) technology, which helps Android smartphones to improve OLED screens and expand in the high-end market segment.

OLED, or Oganic Light-Emitting Diode technology is now used in many TV screens and high-end smartphones.

In 2021, Deptrum also offered sensing technology for ZTE.

