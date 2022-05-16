Biz / Tech

FPX wins first mobile LoL championship in Shanghai

  17:28 UTC+8, 2022-05-16
The League of Legends, developed by Riot Games, is one of the most popular eSports games in China. It released a mobile version in October.
Shanghai-based eSports team FPX has won the Wild Rift League championship, China's first mobile League of Legends event, that ended on Sunday night.

FPX or FunPlus Phoenix, defeated the JD Gaming team 4:1.

Based on the Wild Rift League result, four teams - FPX, JDG, NV and OMG – will represent China at the Wild Rift Icons Global Championship. The Icons event, the first official mobile League of Legends worldwide competition, will be held in Singapore between June 14 and July 19.

The pandemic brought unexpected challenges to the Wild Rift League held between March and May in Shanghai. But the organizer and eSports teams have now become used to competing remotely, according to Riot Games.

The events highlight the surging demand for eSports and mobile games in China and help Shanghai's ambition to become a global "eSports Capital."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
