PC market will continue growing with remote work and gaming demands

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:41 UTC+8, 2022-05-19       0
The pandemic has opened up new opportunities, with remote work and gaming demands set to fuel personal computer sales in China this year.
Remote work and gaming demands will fuel personal computer sales in China this year, following a 16 percent record high sales growth in 2021.

Honor, which spun off from Huawei Technologies in 2020, launched its new MagicBook 14 laptop models on Thursday.

The new models offer integrated services across smartphone, laptop and other smart devices, through a new interface called Magic OS For Windows.

The interface helps users connect and syndicate applications and work in multiple devices, which may reshape the PC industry which used to be separate from mobile devices, said Zhao Ming, Honor's president.

The new Honor ecosystem meets surging pandemic era demands, such as remote work, digital entertainment and online learning, Honor said.

Ti Gong

Honor chief Zhao Ming unveils the new product.

In 2021, China's PC sales grew 16.1 percent year on year and is expected grow 6.6 percent in 2022.

Demand comes from remote work, gaming and technology upgrades for display, chips and mobility, according to researcher International Data Corp.

Also this week, Acer launched new models with 3D technology SpatialLabs. It supports 3D display effects with naked eyes in 15-inch Acer laptops.

Ti Gong

Acer released new 3D display laptops.

With the new tech, designers can easily create commercial display with 3D effects.

While eSports fans can have 3D gaming effects on laptops instead of only gaming desktops.

China has has about 418 million eSports users with a market size over 180 billion yuan (US$27.7 billion) in 2022.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
