Biz / Tech

Shanghai sees metaverse worth US$54b by 2025

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  17:20 UTC+8, 2022-06-16       0
Shanghai is the first city nationwide to include the metaverse in its long-term blueprint. It will fuel innovation and the digital economy in the post-pandemic era.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  17:20 UTC+8, 2022-06-16       0
Shanghai sees metaverse worth US$54b by 2025
Ti Gong

Exploring the metaverse on a smartphone, using AR technologies.

Shanghai's metaverse industry revenue will hit 350 billion yuan (US$53.8 billion) in 2025, boosted by a special industry fund, two industrial parks and expanded applications in areas like culture, entertainment and medicine, the local industry regulator said on Thursday.

The metaverse, using cutting edge technologies to build a virtual world and create billions of dollars in the real world in the future, will boost Shanghai's software, information services and electronics manufacturing industries.

It will fuel innovation and the digital economy in the post-pandemic era, the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization said.

Shanghai will have a 10-billion-yuan metaverse industrial fund and open two metaverse industrial parks in Caohejing in Xuhui District and Zhangjiang in the Pudong New Area.

Shanghai will have 10 leading metaverse firms with global influence and over 50 related applications covering the commercial, education, smart manufacturing, cultural and collaborative office office sectors. The developments will boost the city's metaverse industry revenue to hit 350 billion yuan by 2025.

It's a great leap for Shanghai to boost the metaverse, now a hot tech buzzword in China. Currently, major metaverse apps cover the game and digital culture sectors.

Shanghai is the first city nationwide to include the metaverse in its long-term blueprint, which was discussed in Shanghai's Two Sessions this year.

Shanghai has unique advantages to develop the metaverse, with its huge volume data resources, fast broadband and mobile networks and a booming game industry.

Besides the metaverse vision, Shanghai also released development plans for the digital economy and green, low-carbon and smart terminals by 2025, which are growth engines for the post-pandemic economy, local officials said on Thursday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Xuhui
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     