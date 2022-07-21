China fines ride-hailing firm Didi US$1.2b
China has fined ride-hailing giant Didi 8 billion yuan (US$1.2 billion), regulators announced on Thursday, concluding a yearlong investigation.
The probe found "conclusive evidence" that Didi had committed violations of an "egregious nature," the Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement.
