Biz / Tech

Over 57,000 5G base stations cover Shanghai downtown

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  11:08 UTC+8, 2022-07-22       0
China currently has 450 million 5G users, accounting for 70 percent of the global 5G user base.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  11:08 UTC+8, 2022-07-22       0

Shanghai has 57,000 5G base stations to cover the entire downtown area, with city officials saying they will prioritize 5G service improvement in the future.

By the end of June, Shanghai had over 57,000 outdoor 5G base stations and 200,000 indoor mini-stations.

According to the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization, 5G development is a critical digital infrastructure for investment, consumption, digital transformation and post-pandemic economic recovery.

The commission also issued the first 5G service quality standard in China in order to improve the consumer experience. It is divided into five categories based on citizen usage situations: coverage, connection, speed, delay and experience.

Industry insiders said the next step should be to improve 5G services and develop 5G applications.

There are more than 1.85 million 5G base stations in China, with 300,000 added in the second quarter of this year. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said earlier this week that China plans to add 600,000 new 5G base stations by the end of the year.

China currently has 450 million 5G users, accounting for 70 percent of the global 5G user base. According to Ericsson, Europe's largest telecom equipment manufacturer, the global 5G user base will reach 4.4 billion by 2027.

5G applications have enormous potential in such sectors as cloud, enterprise services and industries.

Ericsson China President Fang Ying said that China has an advantage in 5G because it has a complete ecosystem and a growing user base.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Ericsson
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     