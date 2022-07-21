Over 57,000 5G base stations cover Shanghai downtown

China currently has 450 million 5G users, accounting for 70 percent of the global 5G user base.

Shanghai has 57,000 5G base stations to cover the entire downtown area, with city officials saying they will prioritize 5G service improvement in the future.

By the end of June, Shanghai had over 57,000 outdoor 5G base stations and 200,000 indoor mini-stations.

According to the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization, 5G development is a critical digital infrastructure for investment, consumption, digital transformation and post-pandemic economic recovery.

The commission also issued the first 5G service quality standard in China in order to improve the consumer experience. It is divided into five categories based on citizen usage situations: coverage, connection, speed, delay and experience.

Industry insiders said the next step should be to improve 5G services and develop 5G applications.

There are more than 1.85 million 5G base stations in China, with 300,000 added in the second quarter of this year. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said earlier this week that China plans to add 600,000 new 5G base stations by the end of the year.

According to Ericsson, Europe's largest telecom equipment manufacturer, the global 5G user base will reach 4.4 billion by 2027.

5G applications have enormous potential in such sectors as cloud, enterprise services and industries.

Ericsson China President Fang Ying said that China has an advantage in 5G because it has a complete ecosystem and a growing user base.