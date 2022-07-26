Biz / Tech

Alibaba to apply for dual primary listing in Hong Kong

Reuters
  10:33 UTC+8, 2022-07-26       0
Seeking a dual primary listing will allow Alibaba to apply for the Stock Connect scheme that will permit Chinese mainland investors to buy the company's shares more easily.
Reuters
  10:33 UTC+8, 2022-07-26       0

Alibaba will apply for a primary listing in Hong Kong and keep its US listing, the first big company to take advantage of a rule change allowing high-tech Chinese firms with dual-class shares to seek dual primary listings in Hong Kong.

Shares in Alibaba rose 4 percent in Hong Kong upon market opening in response to the news.

Already present on the Hong Kong bourse with a secondary listing since 2019, Alibaba said it expects the primary listing to be completed by the end of 2022. Chief Executive Daniel Zhang said the dual listing would foster a "wider and more diversified investor base."

Seeking a dual primary listing will also allow Alibaba to apply for the Stock Connect scheme that will permit Chinese mainland investors to buy the company's shares more easily.

The move comes after the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in January changed its rules to allow innovative Chinese companies with weighted voting rights or variable interest entities (VIE) to carry out dual primary listings in the city.

Under a VIE structure, a Chinese company sets up an offshore entity for overseas listing purposes that allows foreign investors to buy into the stock.

"Hong Kong is also the launchpad for Alibaba's globalization strategy, and we are fully confident in China's economy and future," Alibaba CEO Zhang said in a statement.

Alibaba listed on the New York Stock Exchange in September 2014, marking what was at the time the largest IPO in history.

In order to switch to a dual primary listing, the HKEX said companies had to have a good track record of at least two full financial years listed overseas, and a capitalization of at least HK$40 billion (US$5.10 billion) or a market value of at least HK$10 billion plus revenue of at least HK$1 billion for the most recent financial year.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Liu Qi
Alibaba
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     