Biz / Tech

Twitter rejects Musk's claims that he was hoodwinked

Reuters
  09:27 UTC+8, 2022-08-05       0
Musk claims that "Twitter's misrepresentations run far deeper than simply providing incorrect numbers" about its spam or false accounts.
Reuters
  09:27 UTC+8, 2022-08-05       0
SSI ļʱ
Twitter rejects Musk's claims that he was hoodwinked
AFP

In this file photo taken on April 6, CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk speaks at the Tesla Giga Texas manufacturing "Cyber Rodeo" grand opening party in Austin, Texas.

Twitter Inc on Thursday dismissed Elon Musk's claims in a Delaware court filing that he was hoodwinked into signing the deal to buy the social media company, saying that it was "implausible and contrary to fact."

Musk made the claims in a countersuit filed under seal last Friday, which was made public on Thursday.

"According to Musk, he – the billionaire founder of multiple companies, advised by Wall Street bankers and lawyers – was hoodwinked by Twitter into signing a US$44 billion merger agreement. That story is as implausible and contrary to fact as it sounds," the filing released by Twitter on Thursday said.

Twitter's filing is the latest salvo in what is building up to be an increasingly acrimonious legal showdown between the world's richest person and the social media giant.

The two sides head to trial on October 17 after Musk sought to abandon his deal to acquire Twitter over what he says is a misrepresentation of fake accounts on the site.

The San Francisco-based company is trying to force Musk to follow through on the deal and accuses him of sabotaging it because it no longer served his interests.

A representative for Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the counterclaims made public on Thursday, Musk accuses Twitter of stepping up efforts to conceal the true number of its users, as the market plummeted.

"As a long bull market was coming to a close, and the tide was going out, Twitter knew that providing the Musk Parties the information they were requesting would reveal that Twitter had been swimming naked," the counterclaims say.

Twitter counters that Musk has not "pleaded a shred of evidence" for these "fact-free" allegations.

'Fact-free' allegations

Musk also claims that "Twitter's misrepresentations run far deeper than simply providing incorrect numbers" about its spam or false accounts.

While "Twitter touts having 238 million 'monetizable daily active users,' those users who actually see ads" is roughly 65 million lower, Musk says in the counterclaims.

Twitter maintains that its SEC disclosures about monetizable daily active users were accurate.

Musk, the chief executive of electric car company Tesla Inc, offered to buy Twitter for US$54.20 per share in April, saying he believed in its potential as a global platform for free speech.

But he soured on Twitter as its stock price lagged his takeover bid, and began expressing skepticism that bot and spam accounts represented less than 5 percent of users.

Musk sought to back out on July 8 without paying a US$1 billion breakup fee, citing Twitter's failure to provide details on bot and spam accounts. Twitter sued him four days later.

Earlier this week, Twitter issued dozens of subpoenas to banks, investors and law firms that backed Musk's takeover bid, while Musk issued subpoenas to Twitter's advisers at Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan over their work.

Legal experts have said Twitter's requests suggested the company wanted to know why Musk turned against it, or whether he reneged on his obligation to obtain sufficient financing.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Liu Qi
Tesla
Goldman Sachs
Twitter
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     