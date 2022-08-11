Biz / Tech

Chinese firms make inroads into US mobile gaming market

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:55 UTC+8, 2022-08-12       0
Amazon, Google and Trade Desk are providing tech tools to help Chinese developers expand internationally through digital marketing, smart distribution and cloud services.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:55 UTC+8, 2022-08-12       0

Chinese companies are doing "outstandingly well" in the North American mobile game market, which is growing steadily and is a good place for homegrown developers who want to grow internationally.

According to a report by Nasdaq-listed Trade Desk and researcher NielsenIQ, 12 Chinese mobile games are among the top 50 highest-earning mobile games in the US.

The US mobile game market is expected to reach US$22.8 billion in 2022, representing a nearly 50 percent increase over 2019. According to the report, "heavy" players in the United States spend eight hours or more per week on mobile games, and many play while watching television.

In the first half of 2022, spending on mobile games in international markets increased by 27 percent compared to the same period in 2019. A report by Google and Ipsos claimed that players spent an average of 5.3 hours per week on mobile games since the pandemic.

Shanghai-based developer miHoyo has approximately 7 million Twitter followers for its popular title Genshin Impact. In addition to the mobile version, the game is now available on the personal computer and PlayStation consoles.

The Google report said that about 71 percent of US mobile game players are willing to buy console versions of the games they are playing for better image and synchronization experiences.

"The popularity of Chinese mobile games entering the North American market is increasing. They deliver outstanding performance," said Ashely Wu, the business development director of The Trade Desk China.

Wu added that the firms still need multi-channel branding and high-quality media to promote themselves rather than traditional "traffic buying."

It is a natural choice for domestic firms to expand overseas. The Chinese mobile game market's revenue increased by 7.6 percent in 2021, compared with 32.6 percent growth in 2020.

Companies such as Amazon, Google and Trade Desk are providing tech tools to help them accelerate their expansion, including digital marketing, smart distribution and cloud services, industry officials said.

On Tuesday, Amazon announced three new features for the gaming industry on AWS, the world's leading public cloud service.

The features allow developers to generate visual effects, animations and interactive content in the cloud to improve development efficiency and add new features without stopping the game, keeping players engaged and extending the game's life cycle, Amazon said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Google
Amazon
Twitter
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     