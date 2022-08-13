Lingang outlines its 2025 development goals

Lingang special area has unveiled a three-year action plan for accelerating the development of the integrated circuits industry chain.

It aims to build the "Ooriental chips port" into an innovation highland for integrated circuits industry with global influence and competitiveness by 2025.

In the action plan, Lingang put forward the basic principles of adhering to high-end leadership, the whole chain layout, innovation, openness and cooperation, and defined the development goals by 2025.

It aims to promote the industry scale to more than 100 billion yuan (US$14.83 billion).

With technological innovation, it plans to improve key products of chip design to the top level domestically and the chip manufacturing technology to the international forefront.

Five leading chip manufacturers are expected to develop in the area, along with five equipment and material enterprises with annual income of more than 2 billion yuan, more than 10 unicorn enterprises and more than 10 listed enterprises.

In order to achieve the objectives, Lingang has identified six main tasks.

It will carry out collaborative research, cultivate innovation ecology, and accelerate the promotion of core technology breakthroughs.

When accelerating the development of chip design, it will focus on breakthroughs in a number of high-performance general-purpose computing chips such as CPU and DPU, as well as special chips for leading-edge industries.

To improve the level of chip manufacturing, it will support the construction of advanced process production lines, and accelerate the verification and application of the third-generation compound semiconductor products.

It will also support advanced packaging and testing equipment and explore new approaches in chip trade.

"We firmly believe that the action plan will promote the development of integrated circuits industry in the Lingang Special Area," said Wu Xiaohua, deputy Party secretary of Lingang Special Area Administrative Committee.

"It will become a benchmark of the Silicon Valley in the United States, Hsinchu in China's Taiwan and Gyeonggi-do in South Korea, and be a highland of integrated circuits innovation and development with global influence."