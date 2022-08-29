Biz / Tech

China urged to invest more on cyber security

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  15:12 UTC+8, 2022-08-30       0
Shanghai's cyber security industry output will account for more than 10 percent of the national level by 2023.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  15:12 UTC+8, 2022-08-30       0

China should invest more in cyber security for data safety, governance compliance, and new technologies like AI and blockchain, according to International Data Corp.

At the IDC CSO conference in Shanghai, the research firm said that China's data security product and service market, which includes privacy-preserving computation and blockchain security, was US$1.24 billion in 2021.

China creates and uses roughly a quarter of the world's data, while its data security investment accounts for one-fifth of the global level. It means "insufficient investment," which leads to a variety of Internet threats and data security issues, according to Kitty Fok, the managing director of IDC China.

More investments are required as organizations meet governance compliance for related laws as well as advanced and broad data use.

China has strengthened data and personal information protection by passing several laws, including the Personal Information Protection Law, which was passed in November. It has restricted organizations from collecting unnecessary data and authorization from users.

China urged to invest more on cyber security
Ti Gong

A data exchange was opened in Shanghai in November. More investments are required as organizations meet governance compliance for related laws and advanced and wide-range use of data.

In November, a data exchange debt was issued in Shanghai, with many "firsts" for the data trade ecosystem, smart transaction system, and digital certificate. It is intended to boost the city's digital hub construction while protecting the privacy and ensuring strictly regulated data security.

Shanghai, as a city with massive amounts of financial and industrial data, supports the development of the Internet and data security industries, according to Qiu Wei, head of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization's software and information service division.

Qiu said that Shanghai's cyber security industry output will account for more than 10 percent of the national level by 2023.

IDC published IDC TechScape in Shanghai, a tech road map on cyber security that was released for the first time in China. It covers both traditional data security technologies like data leakage prevention and data encryption, as well as new concepts like privacy-preserving computation, blockchain, artificial intelligence, and "zero trust" issues.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     