New EDG home to become eSports landmark in Shanghai

  19:45 UTC+8, 2022-09-20       0
The Hops On Park center and Edward Gaming bring world class eSports facilities to Shanghai. The project will be the worlds largest investment in an eSports initiative.
  19:45 UTC+8, 2022-09-20       0
Ti Gong

Edward Gaming (EDG) club managers, investors and an EDG player announce the opening of the new EDG Hall in Shanghai.

A new 21,000 square meter venue catering to eSports is set to open in Shanghai in 2024, as the city aims to become a global eSports hub.

A new hall will become home to the Edward Gaming (EDG) club, the latest League of Legends (LoL) world champions. The Hops On Park, with eSports halls, a five-star hotel, sports facilities and commercial buildings, is the world's largest investment for an eSports project.

The park covers two eSports halls including the bigger one with a space of 15,000 square meters and 3,000 seats, which meets professional standards for global eSports events. The other is a 6,000-square-meter EDG Hall, which will hold matches and various eSport-themed events throughout the year.

EDG, based in Shanghai, won the 2021 LoL World Championship (S11) and created a frenzy among millions of Chinese fans.

The entire park is schedule to open in 2024 in Hongqiao Qianwan of Minghang District, said Super Gen, a major developer and parent firm of EDG Club.

The park is one of the largest single investment projects in the global eSport industry and will become a new Shanghai landmark for eSports, extreme sports, culture and tourism, said Wu Lihua, Super Gen's chief executive and president of EDG Club.

In the first half of the year, Shanghai's online gaming revenue reached 62.8 billion yuan (US$8.97 billion), accounting for 42 percent of the national level. The local eSport industry revenue was 26.9 billion yuan, researcher CNG said in a report released this month.

The major eSport industry income covers eSport event tickets and marketing, club operation, eSport venue construction and eSport education.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
