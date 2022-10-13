﻿
China semiconductor association objects to upgraded US ban

The China Semiconductor Industry Association has warned that the latest US moves will be damaging the global chip supply chain and related uncertain industry environment.
China's semiconductor industry association has objected to the latest US moves to upgrade export controls to limit the country's ability to buy and produce high-end chips, warning of damage to the global chip supply chain and related industry environment, Shanghai Daily learned on Thursday.

The China Semiconductor Industry Association urged the United States to resolve the problem under the aegis of international industrial organizations such as the World Semiconductor Council and Governments/Authorities Meeting on Semiconductors.

Earlier this month, the US Commerce Department announced that US companies will need a license to export advanced chips and chip-making equipment to China, vastly expanding on existing restrictive rules, according to media reports.

The CSIA, founded in1990 with 744 company members, objected to the US move, claiming it was using "an arbitrary approach" to disrupt international trade.

The move will bring chaos for the global chip supply chain and affect "millions of industry executives," thereby bringing an uncertain industry environment for the whole chip sector globally, it said in a statement.

Earlier, its US counterpart, the Semiconductor Industry Association, said it's assessing the impact of the new export controls and admitted that the ban may bring "unintended harm to US innovation."

