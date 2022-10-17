Shanghai pledges to have more smart factories by 2025

Shanghai will have 200 demonstration smart factories by 2025, covering IT, automotive and fashion consumption, to boost the city's digital transformation and economic upgrade.

Ti Gong

Shanghai will have 200 demonstration smart factories by 2025, covering the information technology, automotive and fashion consumption industries, to boost the city's digital transformation and economic upgrade, it was revealed on Monday.



In this regard, a blueprint with measures to promote the development of high-end manufacturing, including supportive policies on land, capital, and market development talent, as well as demonstration smart factories, has already been released.



The 200 demonstration factories and smart manufacturing innovations represent the city's strategic development, especially in the six industries of electronics and IT, automotive, high-end equipment, health care, advanced materials and fashion consumption, according to the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

The factories and innovations can enjoy supporting policies, aimed at boosting the development of Shanghai's smart manufacturing and improving the level of its digital infrastructure, Tang Wenkan, vice director of the commission, said.

It will also help boost the city's digital transformation and related consumption and achieve green and low-carbon targets, officials said.

For example, Shanghai's car production accounted for 11 percent of the national level, with eight vehicle companies and more than 600 component firms. The digitalization of car-making will accelerate the city's smart manufacturing development and innovation.

Shanghai has also released an online platform for smart manufacturing, covering policies, product release and talent training.

Eleven new manufacturing sites have joined as lighthouses in the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse Network, of which five are from China. One of them is Western Digital's plant in Shanghai, the WEF said last week.