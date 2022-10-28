﻿
Biz / Tech

Chinese researchers develop 3D printed lithium metal battery with high energy density

Xinhua
  17:55 UTC+8, 2022-10-28       0
Chinese researchers have recently developed a new type of lithium metal battery with 3D printing technology, significantly improving the battery's lifespan and energy density.
Xinhua
  17:55 UTC+8, 2022-10-28       0

Chinese researchers have recently developed a new type of lithium metal battery with 3D printing technology, significantly improving the battery's lifespan and energy density.

Lithium metal battery is expected to be the next-generation high-energy battery for its potential high energy density. But the bottlenecks, such as lithium dendrite growth and low Coulombic efficiency, resulting in poor cyclability and low energy density, have limited its applications.

The researchers from Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences use 3D printing technology to make titanium carbide-based scaffolds for lithium metal to deposit as the cathode, which achieves an outstanding areal capacity of 30 milliampere hour per square centimeter and a cycle lifespan of over 4,800 hours without producing lithium dendrite.

The 3D printed anode was made by porous lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) lattices with mass loading reaching 171 mg per square centimeter, effectively improving the electrochemical performance of the battery.

This technical route offers a viable strategy for developing batteries with long lifespans and high energy density, according to the study.

The study was published in the journal Energy Storage Materials.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     