Big-screen TVs selling well in China amid sports, online app demand

  20:34 UTC+8, 2022-10-31       0
One-third of television sets sold in China in the first half this year were 75-inch or above models, with a year-on-year sales growth of 14 percent, according to researcher AVC.
Big-size screen television sets have been selling well in the domestic market in recent months, thanks to competitive prices and booming demand related to sports, gaming and remote work and learning, industry officials said.

In the first half this year, about 36 percent of TVs sold in China were 75-inch or above models, with a sales growth of 14 percent year on year, according to researcher AVC. Sales of 85-inch and 98-inch sets have also surged.

In markets like Shanghai, the penetration rate of big-screen TV is much higher, amid various demands and more consumption abilities, Skyworth, one of top TV makers in China, said.

To cater to this trend, Skyworth has launched related Q53 models, with TV sizes ranging between 55-inch and 100-inch to offer consumers an "immersive home theater" experience.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off on November 18 in Qatar, has also fuelled demand for TVs.

In addition, eSports and online learning, has propelled the need for high-level TV as people use TV screens to play games as well as for studies and working from home, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And, faced with challenges like inflation and an uncertain environment, TV makers are expected to continue slashing prices, not just to lure more consumers but also reduce inventory in the fourth quarter, researcher TrendForce noted.

Prices of the entry-level 75-inch TV will fall below 5,000 yuan (US$704) in the fourth quarter during the Singles Day sales promotion campaign in November, compared with the above 7,000 yuan normal rate, industry insiders said.

