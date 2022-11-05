﻿
Over 320m Huawei devices equipped with HarmonyOS

The number of Huawei devices equipped with HarmonyOS, the operating system developed by Chinese telecom giant Huawei, has exceeded 320 million, up 113 percent year on year, the company said on Friday.

On Friday afternoon, the company held its Huawei Developer Conference in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province. The HarmonyOS operating system has matured gradually and has become an ecological base with vitality after four years of development, according to the company.

HarmonyOS, or Hongmeng in Chinese, is an open-source operating system designed for various devices and scenarios, including intelligent screens, tablets, wearables and cars. It was first launched in August 2019.

