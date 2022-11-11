﻿
Biz / Tech

Twitter chaos deepens as key executives quit

AFP
  12:10 UTC+8, 2022-11-11       0
Elon Musk warned employees that the site was burning dangerously through cash, raising the specter of bankruptcy if the situation was not turned around.
AFP
  12:10 UTC+8, 2022-11-11       0

Elon Musk's ownership of Twitter descended ever deeper into chaos on Thursday as key security executives resigned from the platform, drawing a sharp warning from US regulators.

The walkouts came a day after the chaotic launch of new features introduced by Tesla and SpaceX owner Musk following his US$44 billion buyout of the influential messaging app.

Musk on Thursday warned employees that the site was burning dangerously through cash, raising the specter of bankruptcy if the situation was not turned around.

"I've made the hard decision to leave Twitter," tweeted Chief Security Officer Lea Kissner, who reportedly stepped down with other key privacy or security executives.

In the most extraordinary exit, US media reported that Yoel Roth, the site's head of trust and safety, stepped down just a day after staunchly defending Musk's content moderation policy to advertisers.

Also out was Robin Wheeler, who held a key role in linking Twitter with advertisers and was considered a key Musk ally inside the company.

The chaos followed the unveiling of the site's long-awaited Twitter Blue subscription service, which allows users to pay US$7.99 per month for a coveted blue tick, as well as a separate gray "official" badge for some high-profile accounts.

But the release descended into cacophony on Wednesday when Musk scrapped the new gray label almost immediately, overshadowing the launch of the pay service, which is currently only available on the mobile app on iPhones and in the United States.

The launch also saw the emergence of a flurry of fake accounts as users used the opportunity to impersonate celebrities and politicians such as NBA star Lebron James or former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

'Deep concern'

The chaos drew a rare warning from the Federal Trade Commission, the US authority that oversees consumer safety which had put Twitter under watch for past security and privacy breaches.

"We are tracking recent developments at Twitter with deep concern," a spokesperson for the FTC said in a statement.

"No CEO or company is above the law, and companies must follow our consent decrees," the spokesperson added, referring to past commitments by Twitter to obey US privacy rules.

Violating FTC decisions could cost Twitter millions of dollars in fines.

The boss of Tesla and SpaceX fired half of the 7,500 employees of the California company a week ago, 10 days after buying the site and becoming its sole owner.

For the first time since the layoffs, Musk on Thursday addressed his remaining employees and urged them to help the site reach 1 billion users, according to employee text messages seen by AFP.

Musk also warned that the company was bleeding cash and expressed fear about the effects of the poor economy on his newly bought business.

"You may have noticed I sold a bunch of Tesla stock. The reason I did that is to save Twitter," he is reported to have said.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
NBA
Tesla
Elon Musk
Twitter
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     