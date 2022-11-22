Student developers excel at coding and AI tech competition

Shanghai students performed well in a coding and AI application development competition involving tasks used in daily life and helping disabled groups.

Ti Gong

In a Huawei Cloud Day event held in Shanghai on Sunday, several dozen students were presented with awards after the "Junior Developer" artificial intelligence competition. The competition, held for the first time, focused on the quality training of student developers.



Under the guidance of the Shanghai Education Commission and Fudan University, the competition uses the Huawei Cloud and the Classroom teaching platforms, encouraging students to use core AI technologies such as deep learning, computer vision, natural language processing and data mining to design, test, practice and finally complete prototypes of technological products with practical value.



Huawei Cloud has invested US$100 million to support developers and the industry's ecosystem, which has attracted over 3,000 enterprises to participate. It has set up a developer innovation center and offers 10 practical AI training platforms for universities and 140 related teaching classes.



During the event, Hauwei Cloud showcased tools and platforms on the metaverse, AI, database and Web3.

Student-developed applications also showed up at the Inspire Innovation Sony China or IISC event, held in Shanghai recently.

Based on Sony's innovation platform, students developed products and services for caring for people with disabilities, such as a "navigation bracelet", which can provide route navigation services for people with visual impairment by using high-definition cameras, ultrasonic sensors and temperature sensors.

Another spotlight is an intelligent wheelchair navigation control based on a ToF (time of flight) camera, designed by a team from Shanghai Jiao Tong University. It can use the high-precision distance sensing of the ToF camera to allow for the safe operation of a wheelchair in a small space.

Other products include a vision-enhanced system for deaf children and AI-powered visual effects to recreate the image of people who have passed away.



Five projects from Tongji University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Peking University and Tianjin University of Technology won innovation awards designed for students in IISC.

The event was held in Sony's research facility in the Pudong New Area, showcasing products and tech regarding disabled group care, the metaverse, XR, AI and visual and audio entertainment innovations, which are developed by students and Sony staff.

This year was the first time for IISC to invite university students to join, said Sony.