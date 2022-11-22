﻿
Biz / Tech

Student developers excel at coding and AI tech competition

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  17:23 UTC+8, 2022-11-22       0
Shanghai students performed well in a coding and AI application development competition involving tasks used in daily life and helping disabled groups.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  17:23 UTC+8, 2022-11-22       0
Student developers excel at coding and AI tech competition
Ti Gong

Student winners at the HDC Cloud Day in Shanghai.

Shanghai students performed well in a coding and AI application development competition involving tasks used in daily life and helping disabled groups. The practice, supported by tech giants like Huawei and Sony, helps students in the city master skills and cultivate innovative ideas.

In a Huawei Cloud Day event held in Shanghai on Sunday, several dozen students were presented with awards after the "Junior Developer" artificial intelligence competition. The competition, held for the first time, focused on the quality training of student developers.

Under the guidance of the Shanghai Education Commission and Fudan University, the competition uses the Huawei Cloud and the Classroom teaching platforms, encouraging students to use core AI technologies such as deep learning, computer vision, natural language processing and data mining to design, test, practice and finally complete prototypes of technological products with practical value.

Huawei Cloud has invested US$100 million to support developers and the industry's ecosystem, which has attracted over 3,000 enterprises to participate. It has set up a developer innovation center and offers 10 practical AI training platforms for universities and 140 related teaching classes.

During the event, Hauwei Cloud showcased tools and platforms on the metaverse, AI, database and Web3.

Student-developed applications also showed up at the Inspire Innovation Sony China or IISC event, held in Shanghai recently.

Based on Sony's innovation platform, students developed products and services for caring for people with disabilities, such as a "navigation bracelet", which can provide route navigation services for people with visual impairment by using high-definition cameras, ultrasonic sensors and temperature sensors.

Another spotlight is an intelligent wheelchair navigation control based on a ToF (time of flight) camera, designed by a team from Shanghai Jiao Tong University. It can use the high-precision distance sensing of the ToF camera to allow for the safe operation of a wheelchair in a small space.

Other products include a vision-enhanced system for deaf children and AI-powered visual effects to recreate the image of people who have passed away.

Five projects from Tongji University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Peking University and Tianjin University of Technology won innovation awards designed for students in IISC.

The event was held in Sony's research facility in the Pudong New Area, showcasing products and tech regarding disabled group care, the metaverse, XR, AI and visual and audio entertainment innovations, which are developed by students and Sony staff.

This year was the first time for IISC to invite university students to join, said Sony.

Student developers excel at coding and AI tech competition
Ti Gong

A student wins an award at a Sony event.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Pudong
Sony
Huawei
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     