﻿
Biz / Tech

Shanghai brain-computer interface secures new round of investment

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:35 UTC+8, 2022-12-30       0
Brain-computer integration is an active research direction in the field of brain science and artificial intelligence, with Shanghai-based NeuroXess generating huge investment.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:35 UTC+8, 2022-12-30       0

NeuroXess, a Shanghai-based brain-computer interface (BCI) startup, has completed the latest round of financing for "several hundred million" yuan, which is helping fill a market gap in China with new ways to cure brain disease.

Brain-computer integration is one of the most active research directions in the field of brain science and artificial intelligence, with global players like Elon Musk-invested Neutralink. Meanwhile, Shanghai has set up a strategy to develop five future strategic industries, which include brain science development.

The leading investor of the financing is Zhong Ping Capital, along with other investors like Light Silver Capital, Guosheng Capital and Shanghai Sailing Capital. Existing investors including Shanda and Sequoia Capital also participated this round of investment.

Founded in 2021, Shanghai-based NeuroXess has already released commercial BCI products for medical use, a high-frequency signal processor, and related artificial intelligence algorithm-featured cloud platforms. It has already established cooperation with several local hospitals.

The new products fill a market gap in China and will be used to find cures for things like ALS, high paraplegia and blindness, said Peng Lei, founder and chief executive of NeuroXess, which means "brain tiger" in Chinese.

In China, there are almost 130 million patients with brain diseases. As a direct connection pathway created between the brain and external devices, BCIs are a strong candidate for future innovative therapies for brain disorders.

With the new tech, neurological patients can achieve the repair of perceptual and motor functions, and restore necessary life and social skills to return to their families and society.

It also fits well with Shanghai's development plan to establish a global innovation center.

In November, the city released a blueprint to develop five strategic "future industries" – health, smart devices, energy, space and new materials. By 2030, the output value of the five "future industries" will reach about 500 billion yuan (US$71 billion).

BCI is mentioned in the city-level blueprint. It's a cross-industry field with large potential.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Elon Musk
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     