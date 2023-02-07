﻿
Biz / Tech

China search giant Baidu set to launch ChatGPT-style bot

Xinhua
  16:00 UTC+8, 2023-02-07       0
Chinese online search giant Baidu will launch an AI chatbot service named "ERNIE Bot" after it completes internal testing in March, according to the company.
Xinhua
  16:00 UTC+8, 2023-02-07       0

Chinese online search giant Baidu Inc. will launch an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot service named "ERNIE Bot" after it completes internal testing in March, according to the company.

The chatbot is currently going through the final phase of preparations. Once operational, it will run in a similar fashion to ChatGPT developed by the US company OpenAI, which can generate human-like text based on input.

Baidu CEO, Robin Li, identified a shift in AI development at both the technological level and business applications back in September 2022. The company noted that it has all the necessary technology related to the ChatGPT project, with a full-stack layout in its AI framework, including chips, deep learning frameworks, large models, and search applications.

Baidu has put years of effort into developing artificial intelligence. In March 2019, it proposed the ERNIE framework, which incorporates knowledge on the basis of deep learning and a continuous learning capability.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Robin Li
Baidu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     