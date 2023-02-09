AI and robot innovation to boost Shanghai's economic development

Collaborative robots, or cobots, is a flourishing new industry involving AI, new tech and industrial design, with China currently accounting for 40-50 percent of the global market.

A dozen employees from various countries including Russia, Spain and Mexico are attending a two-week cobot operation training program at Shanghai-based JAKA.

It not only shows the company's global expansion vision but also the city's efforts to trigger an economic rebound and full-range opening to the world after the pandemic.

Collaborative robots, autonomous production for automotive components and AI-powered industrial design, new tech and innovation have become engines to fuel high-quality economic development in Shanghai.

JAKA, with giant clients including Toyota, offers collaborative robots or cobots, and has sped up global expansion with high growth expectations in 2023. With its overseas expansion plan, it has set up a global training center in its headquarters in Minhang District, for one-stop training for tech, sales and clients in overseas markets.

A growing segment in the robot industry, cobot has direct human-machine interaction within a shared space. It focuses on flexibility, safety and coloration with people.

Currently, Chinese market demand accounts for 40 to 50 percent of the global cobot market, which is expected to generate revenue over US$10 billion by 2025.

Also in Minhang, LEEKR Technology has established an autonomous factory for producing components for new-energy vehicles with autonomous driving features.



By May of 2022, it had finished several rounds of financing with a total value of 200 million yuan (US$29.4 million).

In Minhang, Shanghai has established the Maqiao AI Zone, which has become one of the city's highlands for robot and artificial intelligence industries.

Founded in 2020 in Maqiao, Design Order is a startup offering industrial design tools for simulation design and digital twin applications, used in the automotive, manufacturing and aviation industries. The tools feature integration between AI and CAD which can be regarded as the "crown of the industrial design sector," said the company.

"Design Order is committed to using AI, cloud and geometric graphics technology to open up the links of industrial design, simulation, craft and manufacturing," said Wu Yongrong, chief executive of Design Order.

In the future, the company will shorten the way from design to delivery and deeply improve the tools in industries like the automotive and avian sectors.