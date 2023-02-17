﻿
ChatGPT to speed up realization of metaverse

ChatGPT and similar AI services are likely to accelerate research that requires vast amounts of data and algorithms and boost the metaverse industry.
Ti Gong

A metaverse conference and exhibition is held in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province.

Industry leaders at a metaverse industry summit in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province, said ChatGPT or comparable AI services will speed up research and commercial maturity, which requires data and algorithms.

The ChatGPT is a simplified version of a "language-based metaverse," since it creates a virtual society for "chatting." It will boost the metaverse industry, speakers at the Metaverse Industry Conference 2023, or IMIC, said.

The meeting attracts researchers, specialists and executives of Internet companies like Baidu, which plans to launch ChatGPT-like services in March.

Metaverse and ChatGPT require massive data, processing power and AI algorithms. According to Luo Jun, executive director of the China Computer Industry Association Metaverse Industry Professional Committee, ChatGPT's development has removed several metaverse hurdles.

"ChatGPT has moved the metaverse forward by at least 10 years, and by 2030, the metaverse will be everywhere," said Luo.

Baidu has built a Plato-XL AI model for intelligent cloud applications, such as the metaverse, with over 10 billion "conversation" training instances. Baidu told the IMIC conference that Ernie Bot is currently getting a "system update."

Ernie Bot, Baidu's ChatGPT-like AI service, will complete its in-house trials next month.

ChatGPT has spurred a race among online search and software titans, and businesses are well-positioned to profit from the new technology.

Xu Yongming, iQiyi's vice president, claimed ChatGPT would speed up metaverse realization. The streaming site will feature "virtual screenplaying" so users can "play roles" in the metaverse.

By 2025, the metaverse industrial production in Kunshan will reach 100 billion yuan (US$14.7 billion), resulting in synergistic development with Shanghai, the first city in the nation to include metaverse in its long-term development plan.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
