﻿
Biz / Tech

Tech firms seeking new business growth engines amid challenges

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:54 UTC+8, 2023-05-25       0
Faced with an industry-wide sales slump and other challenges, Chinese technology companies, including Lenovo, Xiaomi and iQiyi, are seeking new business growth engines.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:54 UTC+8, 2023-05-25       0

Faced with an industry-wide sales slump and other challenges, Chinese technology companies, including Lenovo, Xiaomi and iQiyi, are seeking new business growth engines and emerging business opportunities like artificial intelligence, according to their latest fiscal reports.

Hong Kong-listed Xiaomi Corp posted first-quarter net profit of 4.2 billion yuan (US$600 million), recovering from a loss a year ago.

But its revenue and major smartphone business continued to decrease with the Beijing-based company posting a 23.6 percent drop in mobile phone revenue in the period.

China's smartphone sales fell 11.8 percent year on year to 65.4 million units in the first quarter. OPPO, Apple, Vivo, Honor and Xiaomi were the top five vendors, respectively, according to researcher International Data Corp or IDC.

Tech firms seeking new business growth engines amid challenges
Ti Gong

Xiaomi opened a new retail store in China.

Comparatively, Xiaomi's IoT or the Internet of Things, business grew rapidly, with sales of connected smart devices (excluding phones, pads and computers) reaching a record 618 million units. The combined revenue of Xiaomi's home appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines, jumped 60 percent annually.

Looking at the long term, Xiaomi recently decided to add 1.1 billion yuan in expenses for its smart electric vehicle (EV) business and other new opportunities.

Lenovo, the world's biggest personal computer vendor, posted a revenue of 424 billion yuan, down 14 percent, in the recent fiscal year through March, the first annual decline since 2019.

The decline mainly came amid a sluggish market demand for PCs, but Lenovo Chief Executive Yang Yuanqing expected the industry to rebound with single-digit growth by the end of this year.

Tech firms seeking new business growth engines amid challenges
Ti Gong

Lenovo showcased a robotic machine at a recent conference. The company is seeking a "second growth engine" besides PC business.

Yang also emphasized the "second growth line" as a company strategy, which means developing non-PC businesses.

Currently, Lenovo's non-PC business accounts for almost 40 percent of its total revenue, with servers, storage and software being the fastest-growing sectors. The company also generative AI, covering applications like ChatGPT, a new growth engine with explosive growth.

Streaming site iQiyi is another tech firm which has high hopes on generative AI.

In the first quarter, Nasdaq-listed iQiyi posted a record-high revenue of 8.3 billion yuan. It added 17 million paid subscribers in the quarter to boast a total paid user base of 129 million.

In 2023, iQiyi said it will adopt a large language model, a generative AI technology, in video content production and distribution. The new technology will greatly improve the company's production efficiency, especially in animation and cartoon production in the initial stage.

Tech firms seeking new business growth engines amid challenges
Ti Gong

iQiyi is developing AIGC innovations to boost work efficiency and business.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Honor
Apple
Lenovo
Xiaomi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     