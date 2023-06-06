Apple unveils new Mac Studio

Apple on Monday introduced new Mac Studio and Mac Pro, the two most powerful Macs the company has made.

Reuters

Mac Studio features M2 Max and new M2 Ultra, delivering a huge boost in performance and enhanced connectivity in its compact design, Apple said.

Mac Studio is up to six times faster than the most powerful Intel-based 27-inch iMac, and up to three times faster than the previous-generation Mac Studio with M1 Ultra, it added.

Featuring up to 192GB of unified memory, Mac Studio with M2 Ultra and Mac Pro have "far more memory than the most advanced workstation graphics cards, taking on demanding workloads other systems can't even process," the announcement said.

The new Mac Pro completes the Mac transition to Apple silicon and, together with the rest of Apple's pro systems, gives users the most powerful and capable lineup of pro products Apple has ever offered, according to the announcement.

Mac Studio and Mac Pro are available to order with availability beginning Tuesday, June 13.

"The new Mac Studio and Mac Pro with Apple silicon are the two most powerful Macs we've ever made," said John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. "Mac Studio has been a breakthrough for pros everywhere, and it's at the heart of hundreds of thousands of home and pro studios across the world. Today, it gets even better with M2 Max and the new M2 Ultra, featuring even more performance and enhanced connectivity."