ChatGPT developer to attend the AI conference in Shanghai

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  13:50 UTC+8, 2023-06-08       0
The World Artificial Intelligence Conference or WAIC will take place next month, as China's top-level AI conference is held annually in Shanghai.
Zhou Shengjie / SHINE

An industrial AI application is showcased at a previous WAIC in Shanghai.

ChatGPT developer OpenAI, along with other global tech giants, will attend the coming World Artificial Intelligence Conference or WAIC next month, China's top-level AI conference held annually in Shanghai.

Firms and organizations including OpenAI, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Intel and Google will attend WAIC, with some of them being first-time speakers. More than 1,400 speakers are expected to share their tech visions, a record high number for WAIC since its debut in 2018.

They will share ideas on AI large models, AI for Science, computing capabilities, the metaverse, talent and various other topics, to bring an "AI brainstorm" to Shanghai, organizers said.

An offline exhibition, covering total space of 50,000 square meters, will also be held as a part of WAIC. Over 400 exhibitors will showcase their latest innovations in large models, chips, robots, smart driving and other sectors. AI large models, covering text, vision and other multi-model sectors, are expected to be a hit in WAIC.

The 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference will take place at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center from July 6 to 8, with sub-conferences held in Zhangjiang in the Pudong New Area and Xuhui District.

Last year's event attracted 1,200 domestic and international guests, more than 250 renowned firms, 1,600 global media, as well as 638 million online and 30,000 offline participants to join in its 121 events.

