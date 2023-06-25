﻿
Ready, steady, go with AI robot for whole family

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:36 UTC+8, 2023-06-25
Still remember AlphaGo that had the capacity to beat the world's champion? Now try an AI Chinese go master at home!
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:36 UTC+8, 2023-06-25       0

Still remember AlphaGo that had the capacity to beat the world's champion? Now try an AI Chinese go master at home!

Chinese brand SenseTime has released a consumer-oriented go robot in Shanghai, bringing AlaphGo versus human player experiences to average families.

With a box-size and sci-fi design, the SenseRobot Go allows users to practice and play go on a real board, with artificial intelligence and a robotic arm.

It costs from 3,799 yuan (US$535), which comprises more than 2,000 specialized exercises across seven levels, covering from beginner to amateur five-dan.

It can continuously develop go skills for most fans especially children.

"The world of go has entered a new era characterized by the Internet, big data and AI," said Lin Jianchao, chairman of China Weiqi (Go) Association.

"The SenseRobot Go marks a significant milestone in bringing go intelligence into households."

Ready, steady, go with AI robot for whole family
Ti Gong

The SenseRobot Go allows users to practice and play go on a real board.

Back to 2017, AlphaGo beat Ke Jie, the world No. 1 player at the time in a three-game match held in Wuzhen, Zhejiang Province. After that, AlphaGo was awarded professional nine-dan by the China Weiqi (Go) Association.

AlaphGo's victory raised wide attention to AI capabilities and development.

Xu Li, chief executive officer of SenseTime, hoped to redefine the future of home robotics with AI and traditional culture.

The company has unveiled a SenseRobot family for consumer market, including the new SenseRobot Go and a chess SenseRobot released last year.

The AI-powered go robot will be shown at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference held next month in Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
