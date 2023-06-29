﻿
China achieves 28-nanometer full manufacturing process of ion implanters

A subsidiary of China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC) has achieved the 28-nanometer full manufacturing process of ion implanters, the CETC said.

The ion implanter is the key equipment in chip manufacturing. At present, the 28-nanometer manufacturing process is a mature procedure with the widest coverage in the field of chip application.

The CETC subsidiary Electronics Equipment Group has continuously made breakthroughs in the core technologies of key modules such as optical path, control, and software, and forms a full series of ion implanter product patterns, including medium current, high current, high energy implanters and third-generation semiconductors, the CETC said.

The full coverage of the 28-nanometer manufacturing process effectively guarantees domestic chip production and manufacturing and the industrial safety of China's integrated circuit manufacturing industry in mature manufacturing processes.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
