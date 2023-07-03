﻿
Biz / Tech

New VALORANT eSports event debuts in Shanghai

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:20 UTC+8, 2023-07-03       0
Tencent plans to invest 1 billion yuan (US$138 million) over three years to boost a "VALORANT gaming culture and ecosystem" as the first domestic VALORANT eSports event opens.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:20 UTC+8, 2023-07-03       0

VALORANT Champions CN Qualifier, the first domestic VALORANT eSports event, opened on Monday in Shanghai, the city with a blueprint to become a global hub of eSports.

VALORANT, a popular 5 vs 5 First-person Shooter (FPS) PC game, is developed by Riot Games, developer of popular titles like the League of Legends (LoL).

The game will be operated by Tencent on the Chinese mainland and will officially debut domestically on July 12. The Chinese multinational technology and entertainment conglomerate plans to invest 1 billion yuan (US$138 million) over three years to boost a "VALORANT gaming culture and ecosystem," Tencent said recently in Shanghai.

Totally 12 professional clubs are attending the VALORANT eSports event, also known as Champions CQ, between Monday and July 16 in Shanghai. The top three ranking clubs, representing China, will attend a global VALORANT championship event in August in Los Angeles.

The latter part of Champions CQ will be held at the 1862 Fashion Art Center in Lujiazui of the Pudong New Area, with open ticketing. Fans can watch the matches onsite with tickets.

Shanghai's eSports sector income hit 28.9 billion yuan in 2022, with the city boasting the most eSports clubs and professionals in the country, industry regulators said.

The city is making efforts to become a global eSports hub by developing game industries, building gaming venues, holding more eSports events and cultivating more professional players.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Lujiazui
Pudong
Tencent
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     