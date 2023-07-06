﻿
Biz / Tech

China's first open-source desktop operating system released

Xinhua
  15:16 UTC+8, 2023-07-06       0
Co-built by multiple developers, China's first open-source desktop operating system, openKylin 1.0, was released Wednesday.
Xinhua
  15:16 UTC+8, 2023-07-06       0

Co-built by multiple developers, China's first open-source desktop operating system, openKylin 1.0, was released Wednesday.

The operating systems of the Kylin series, including openKylin, are available for computers and mobile phones. The openKylin app store offers some 1,000 third-party software options, including WPS Office, WeChat and QQ, to meet various customer demands in terms of work, life, entertainment and programming, according to Kylinsoft, the company that developed openKylin.

The company will continue to expand cooperation to attract global software and hardware partners to join the operating system, said an executive of the company.

Currently, the Kylin operating system series has been applied in sectors including government administration, finance, communications, energy, transport, healthcare and education, as well as in China's space programs.

Founded in 2020, Kylinsoft resulted from the merger of two software companies under China Electronics Corporation, focusing on domestic computer system development.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     