Fair on digital, software services held in China's Liaoning

The China International Digital and Software Services Fair 2023 opened on Thursday in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, attracting hundreds of enterprises and showcasing new products, technologies, and services in the digital sector from home and abroad.

Themed "Integrated Development, Empowered by Digital Innovation," this year's fair has a total exhibition area of 30,000 square meters, featuring exhibits on digital China, digital technologies and their application, digital finance, international cooperation, as well as innovations of small and medium-sized companies.

During the event, forums on computing and metaverse, an innovation competition, and other activities, including a signing ceremony on developing digital villages, will also take place.

This year's fair is co-hosted by the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and the People's Government of Liaoning Province.