Huawei announces 5G smartphone patent rate

Huawei Technologies posted its latest patent fee rates as a cap rate for 5G smartphones up to US$2.50 per unit, the company said.



The patent income of Huawei, already one of the biggest tech patent holders globally, reached US$560 million in 2022. It makes sense for the tech giant to do this as it faces tough US tech sanctions and therefore decreased sales of consumer-oriented devices.

Huawei announced royalty rates for smartphones, Wi-Fi and IoT patent license programs in its headquarters in Shenzhen. It is committed to licensing the patents on "fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) principles," the company said.



"These (patent licenses) will support the common, sustainable development of industries globally," said the company's Chief Legal Officer Song Liuping.



In detail, Huawei's rate caps for 4G and 5G handsets are US$1.50 per unit and US$2.50 per unit respectively; Wi-Fi 6 consumer devices, meanwhile, are 50 US cents per unit and the rate for IoT (Internet of Things) devices is 1 percent of the net selling price, capped at 75 US cents.

Huawei's official licensing website also debuted, with details about the company's bilateral licensing programs including smartphones, Wi-Fi and cellular IoTs.

As a key patent in the consumer market, Huawei's variable 10-level aperture technology has been used in the latest smartphones, such as Mate50 and P60. This helps Huawei retain a competitive edge in the smartphone market.

Huawei is an example of Chinese firms growing their global awareness with tech reserves and product innovations, experts said.



In May, the latest available figures, the China Index of Research and Development, or CIRD, reached a record high of 111.7 so far this year thanks to seven core categories covering new-energy vehicles (NEV), artificial intelligence and telecommunications, according to PatSnap, a patent and research analysis firm.



The telecommunications research index ranked No. 3 among all industries, behind NEVs and new energy in the month, according to PatSnap.