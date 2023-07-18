﻿
Biz / Tech

Tencent promises not to deactivate users' accounts that have a credit

  21:32 UTC+8, 2023-07-18       0
Only when the Weixin account had not been stayed active and had a zero account balance, would Tencent take back the account.
Tencent says both domestically registered (Weixin) and overseas (WeChat) users can rest assured that their accounts will remain intact if they still have balance in their linked pay account.

Only when the account had not been logged in or had stayed inactive with a zero account balance, would Tencent take back the account, the development team of China's most dominant messaging app said in an official social media post on Monday.

However, it did not specify how long it would take for an inactive account to be fully deactivated.

Tencent refuted the rumor that even accounts in credit could be deactivated.

On Monday, Tencent refuted the rumor that even accounts in credit could be deactivated.

The topic had been viewed more than 1.47 million times on China's Twitter-like Weibo.

Weixin's software license and service agreement stipulates that in the event of a user not logging in to a Weixin account or feature account for a prolonged period after registration or creation of such an account, Tencent has the right to recall the account to avoid waste of resources, and the user shall be solely responsible for all losses arising from such situations.

For detailed terms of use, please check this link.

Source: SHINE
Follow Us

