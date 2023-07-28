﻿
Shanghai to host major eSports event next summer

Riot Games will host VALORANT Masters Shanghai next year, bringing regional champions to the city and boosting ties with local and international players.
Shanghai will host a major eSports event as it seeks to increase its influence in the field of sports and foster collaboration among domestic and international participants.

The city has prioritized the eSports industry and wants to bring together numerous partners and resources for greater synergy.

At the 2023 Esports Conference on Friday, partnerships were signed between the China Esports Industry Research Institute, the Brazilian National E-sports Confederation, and the Pan American Confederation of Esports (PAMESCO).

Riot Games' VALORANT Masters Shanghai will take place next summer, which will bring regional winners to the city to strengthen ties with local and international players.

Riot Games' VALORANT Masters Shanghai will be held next summer.

Dylan Jadeja, Chief Executive Officer of Riot Games, said Shanghai is an important location for various kinds of competitions.

"Shanghai is a culturally rich and vibrant city with plenty of talent in the game industry, and large-scale championship events have successfully helped us lead and grow in the PC game sector as well as enhance the overall influence of eSports," he noted.

The 2023 Esports Conference was held under the theme "Connecting the World, Competing for Excellence", which covered a wide range of topics regarding digital infrastructure and connectivity with global counterparts.

Industry executives urged China to give full play to the advantages and opportunities like the Asian Games to connect with global counterparts and boost industry development.

Edward Gaming (EDG) is a well-known professional eSports organization in Shanghai.

A survey by the China Esports Industry Research Institute found that China was the top country in terms of overall competitiveness in the eSports business, followed by the United States and South Korea.

China's eSports business grew 11.74 percent from the second half of last year, totaling 75.9 billion yuan (US$10.7 billion) in the first half, with gaming revenues accounting for almost 84 percent of revenue.

Zhang Yijun, the China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association's first vice chairman, said that new game titles and provincial and national-level competitions have accelerated the industry's recovery. The trend is expected to continue in the second half.

