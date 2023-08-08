﻿
Shanghai forum to focus on tech for sustainable future

  20:23 UTC+8, 2023-08-08
Ti Gong

The third edition of the INCLUSION·Conference on the Bund will be held in Shanghai on September 7-9

Shanghai will host a flagship global fintech event early next month, which will feature thought-provoking discussions on pivotal technologies and industry trends from a forward-looking, human-centric perspective.

The third INCLUSION·Conference on the Bund will be held on September 7-9 at the Huangpu World Expo Park under the theme "Technology for a Sustainable Future."

This year, the event will feature one keynote forum, 36 insight forums, an 8,000-square-meter technology exhibition, and a 3,000-square-meter marketplace for environment-friendly products.

The organizing committee of the 2023 INCLUSION·Conference on the Bund includes Fudan University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Tongji University, Zhejiang University, Shanghai United Media Group, Shanghai Bund Investment Group and Ant Group.

Visitors can expect an immersive experience blending innovative technology and sustainable solutions.

Among the key topics to be explored are artificial intelligence, large language models, post-quantum cryptography, distributed databases, Web 3.0, and other groundbreaking frontier technologies.

The first INCLUSION·Conference on the Bund concluded on September 26, 2020, under the guidance of the Shanghai government and with strong support from the Shanghai Municipal Financial Regulatory Bureau and the Huangpu District government.

More information can be accessed at the official website www.inclusionconf.com.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
﻿
Follow Us

