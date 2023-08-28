﻿
Shanghai gets ready for flagship global fintech conference

Insight forums, technology exhibitions and green market place will be held when Shanghai's flagship global fintech event, the INCLUSION·Conference on the Bund, opens next week.
Ti Gong

Shanghai's flagship global fintech event, the INCLUSION·Conference on the Bund, will be held next week

Insight forums, technology exhibitions and green market place will be held when Shanghai's flagship global fintech event, the INCLUSION·Conference on the Bund, is unveiled next week.

Over a dozen guest speakers will attend the keynote forum on September 6 while visitors can also have fun at a green bazaar that will promote technology advancements in green economy and sustainability solutions.

The three-day conference will be held under the theme "Technology for a Sustainable Future" and is estimated to welcome some 30,000 visitors per day.

Michael Irwin Jordan, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, and researcher in machine learning, statistics and artificial intelligence, will be a guest speaker.

In addition, 36 insight forums, an 8,000-square-meter technology exhibition, and a 3,000-square-meter marketplace for environment-friendly products will be hosted over the three days.

Large language models from the financial industry will also be a highlight of the conference.

Ti Gong

The INCLUSION·Conference on the Bund will be held on September 7-9 at the Huangpu World Expo Park (No. 68, Longhua Rd).

A technology job fair will be hosted on September 8, which will offer about 1,000 employment opportunities from over a dozen firms for young talent and support the growth of companies in the technology sector.

The Green Fair on the Bund will present a wonderful fusion of modern city and wild nature over a space of 3,000 square meters, leading visitors on a green exploration journey.

The market will have four themed experience areas: desert, forest, ocean and city. In the four areas, together with many green and sustainable brands, visitors can experience a variety of environment-protection interactions and green lifestyles.

The organizing committee of the 2023 INCLUSION·Conference on the Bund includes Fudan University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Tongji University, Zhejiang University, Shanghai United Media Group, Shanghai Bund Investment Group and Ant Group.

More information can be accessed at the official website www.inclusionconf.com.

Ti Gong

A 3,000-square-meter marketplace for environment-friendly products and sustainability solutions will be held during the conference.

News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
