Draft issue leads to sharp fall in gaming firms shares

  19:44 UTC+8, 2023-12-22
National Press and Publication Administration seeks to set spending limits for adult gamers and limit common incentive mechanisms for larger user bases.
Shares of major Chinese gaming firms plummeted on Friday after a draft rule, aiming to curb spending and limit common incentive mechanisms, was issued.

The draft rule by the National Press and Publication Administration seeks to set spending limits for adult gamers as well as digital wallet top-up mechanism, banning anonymous means of gaming token transactions.

Tencent closed down 12.35 percent and NetEase was down 24.6 percent after paring earlier losses of up to 15 percent and 28 percent respectively.

The National Press and Publication Administration is seeking advice on the draft rules until January 22.

Gaming operators shall also publish new game titles one year after receiving the license, preventing those with no specific publishing plans to hoard licenses in advance.

Mini games with no major plots or role playing functions will be subject to other regulations by the publication authorities.

The draft will also regulate blind box mechanisms to allow virtual characters certain functions and says gaming companies shall not induce over-spending by deploying obsessive elements and tactics.

The gaming industry faced difficulties in 2022 after authorities suspended game approval and revenue shrank for the first time.

This year the video game market returned to growth as domestic revenue rose 13 percent to 303 billion yuan (US$42.6 billion), according to the China Game Industry Group Committee.

Over 668 million or around half of China's population are game players and domestic sales of locally developed games rose 15.3 percent to 256.4 billion yuan.

Veteran industry watcher Wang Chen pointed that the gaming industry still has growth potential but the authorities want to rein in development especially when it comes to gaming relevant payment and virtual currencies.

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

