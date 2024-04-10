Top games including 'World of Warcraft' to return to China: companies

Popular video games including "World of Warcraft" will return to China this summer, US developer Blizzard and local partner NetEase said Wednesday.

Popular video games including "World of Warcraft" will return to China this summer, US developer Blizzard and local partner NetEase said Wednesday, months after the titles were pulled from the market over a contract dispute.

"Beloved video game titles from Blizzard Entertainment that captivated millions of players in China will return to the market sequentially, beginning this summer, under a renewed publishing deal," the companies said in a statement.