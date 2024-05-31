﻿
Chinese AR startup takes on Apple with affordable spatial computing device

Despite rapid growth and Apple's entry, which has boosted the market and cultivated consumers, AR is still waiting for its "iPhone Moment", Xu said.
The line between smartphones and augmented reality or AR devices are becoming blurred.

As the iPhone maker prepares to release its Apple Vision Pro in China, Chinese AR firm XREAL unveiled a phone-like device on Thursday, to support spatial computing and most mobile apps displayed in its smart glasses.

"It's without calling features. Otherwise, it can do more things than a phone does," Xu Chi, XREAL's founder and chief executive, said at a conference in Beijing.

XREAL's Beam Pro features a touchscreen, app store, and dual-camera design, allowing users to capture spatial computing photos and videos and view 3D content through XREAL's glasses.

Spatial computing, also used in Apple Vision Pro, are next-generation human–computer interaction techniques bringing users more immersive experiences.

The XREAL Beam Pro, for which sales start on Friday, costs from 1,299 yuan (US$182.82). A 5G-capable version will be available in August.

The package of Beam Pro and XREAL glasses costs about 4,000 to 5,000 yuan, still an affordable choice for consumers compared with the Apple Vision Pro.

The Apple Vision Pro, which costs US$3,499, will start official sales in China later this year, probably after the Worldwide Developers Conference in June, according to media reports and industry sources.

zhu shenshen / SHINE

Xu Qi, XREAL's founder and chief executive, released a phone-like AR device in Beijing.

The "iPhone Moment" of AR

In 2024, the global AR/VR device market sales is expected to grow 46.4 percent. In 2023, XREAL had a 43 percent share of the global AR market, surpassing that of Microsoft, according to researcher International Data Corp.

Despite rapid growth and Apple's entry, which has boosted the market and cultivated consumers, AR is still waiting for its "iPhone Moment", Xu said.

Beam Pro's debut will enrich the AR ecosystem and offer users a portable and complete spiral computing choice, the company said.

With the device, consumers can produce their own AR content; access native AR content of apps from iQiyi, Kuishou, and Bilibili; and use most current Android apps through XREAL's new Nebula OS system.

In the future, artificial intelligence will be another growth engine for AR development.

AR is the best vehicle for AI and AI is the best way to interact with AR, Xu said.

