China-developed Glacier Battery to shake up smartphone industry

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:57 UTC+8, 2024-06-28       0
With its 6,100 mAh capacity, the Glacier Battery, to be used in the Ace 3 Pro, eliminates the need to carry chargers while also improving battery life by around 20 percent.
Ti Gong

OnePlus China President Li Jie announced the high-capacity Glacier Battery, which would be used in the Ace 3 Pro.

A China-developed battery is expected to shake up the smartphone industry, as it boasts a record-breaking 6,100 mAh capacity and extending battery life by around 20 percent compared with leading flagship phones on a single charge.

OnePlus and Amperex Technology Ltd (ATL) collaborated to create the Glacier Battery, which is intended to alleviate "battery anxiety" for consumers. The Ace 3 Pro, the first phone to feature this improved battery, aims to provide a full two days without the need for charging. This is a substantial change in the user experience, potentially relieving users of the constant requirement for a portable charger.

The Ace 3 Pro, which also has a Snapdragon CPU and game optimization, will go on sale on July 3 for 3,199 yuan (US$438). The upgraded battery will eventually be available in additional OPPO models, according to OnePlus, an independent sub-brand of OPPO.

The new battery dwarfs major models such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (5,000 mAh), Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (4,422 mAh), and OnePlus 12 (5,400 mAh).

Glacier Battery is also slim and sleek, with a larger capacity, and it allows fast charging – in 36 minutes.

According to Li Jie, president of OnePlus China, it is a new era of smartphone battery technology that allows customers to "say goodbye to battery anxiety."

Users will choose it for long-term use in games, social media, and work conferences, or simply because they do not want to carry a power bank.

Since its inception in 1999, Amperex Technology Ltd has grown to become a significant developer of lithium-ion batteries. In 2011, ATL's EV battery branch spun-off to form CATL, the largest electric car battery manufacturer in China.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
